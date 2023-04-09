Unite Plans "Record" Strike on UK Offshore Oil & Gas Platforms

File image courtesy Harbour Energy

UK industrial union Unite is following through on a promise to hold a wave of strikes in the North Sea offshore sector. As many as 1,350 offshore workers across dozens of platforms could down tools on a 48-hour strike beginning April 24, Unite said in a statement Friday.

"It is historic and it will be the biggest offshore stoppage in a generation," said Unite industrial officer John Boland. "Unite’s members are determined to get their fair share and to establish a better working environment. This is not exclusively about pay but also working rotas, holidays, and offshore safety."

The strike actions involve workers from five offshore services providers, primarily Bilfinger but also Petrofac, Stork Technical Services, Sparrows Offshore Services and Worley Services. The roles covered include electricians, production workers, deck crew, crane operators, pipefitters and riggers.

These workers serve at least seven offshore oil and gas companies, including BP, Shell, Total, Harbour Energy, Enquest and CNRI.

Bilfinger and other UK North Sea contractors were hit by a wave of unofficial, spontaneous wage strikes at offshore platforms last year. Britain has been particularly affected by inflation, and workers in the offshore sector (and elsewhere) have sought cost of living increases to keep up.

“Oil and gas companies in the offshore sector are enjoying record windfall profits. There’s no question that contractors and operators can easily afford to give Unite members a decent pay rise," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham in a statement.