Ultra-Deepwater Gas Project Off Senegal Makes Big Step Forward

Senegal and Mauritania are set to become major producers of natural gas after oil major BP announced the first gas flow from the offshore Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project.

In a development that is bound to put the two West Africa nations on the map of major hydrocarbon-producing nations, first gas started to flow from wells to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel ahead of delivery to the floating LNG vessel for liquefaction.

BP is the operator of GTA, a project that is being developed at a cost of $4.8 billion and which it jointly owns with U.S operator Kosmos Energy, Mauritanian hydrocarbons company SMH and Senegal’s state-owned Petrosen.

The project is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 meters. When fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG annually for more than 20 years. It is the first gas development in the new basin offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The first gas from the project is being introduced to the FPSO, where water, condensate and impurities are removed. The FPSO, constructed by China’s Cosco Qidong Shipyard and which arrived at site in June last year, is expected to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. It will have up to 140 people on board during normal operation.

The gas will then be transferred via pipeline to the Gimi FLNG vessel, which is moored at a terminal about 10 kilometers offshore. Aboard the FLNG, the gas will be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored before being transferred to LNG carriers for export. Some of the gas will be allocated to help meet growing demand in the two countries.

Owned and operated by Golar LNG, the Gimi can store up to 125,000 cubic meters of LNG. The vessel arrived at the GTA project in February having undergone conversion at Singapore’s Seatrium shipyard. The vessel was converted from a 1975-built Moss-type LNG carrier and is designed for 20 years of operations on-site without dry docking. It boasts a liquefaction capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum and capabilities to operate near shore in 30 meters of water depth.

The flow of first gas from the GTA project is a key milestone for Mauritania and Senegal in their quest to become major gas production hubs. Already the first LNG cargo for export markets is projected in the first quarter of this year.

“This is a fantastic landmark for this important megaproject.?First gas flow is a material example of supporting the global energy demands of today and reiterates our commitment to help Mauritania and Senegal develop their natural resources,” said Gordon Birrell, BP EVP production & operations.

The operator added that the project’s construction activities have generated more than 3,000 local jobs and engaged with around 300 local companies across the two countries.