Ukrainian Drones Damage Russia’s Ust-Luga Oil and Gas Terminal



Ust-Luga, one of the main terminals in Russia’s oil and gas industry, was damaged by a long-range attack from Ukraine. It is the second time since the war began that Ukraine has been successful in attacking the facility, and it comes as both sides have increased their attacks against the energy infrastructure.

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, started posting alerts about UAV attacks on Saturday, August 23, which continued into Sunday. The reports initially placed the drones at various points around the region, with Drozdenko reporting that at least 10 drones were destroyed on Saturday, prompting him to issue a warning for citizens to “refrain from being near industrial zones and enterprises, as well as visiting public places.”

On Sunday, August 24, Drozdenko acknowledged that at least 10 drones had attacked the port of Ust-Luga, although he said they were all destroyed. Debris from a drone was, however, reported to have caused a fire at the Novatek terminal. The reports said there were no casualties.

The extent of the damage is unclear, and many of the photos being posted online are from a 2024 fire at the plant. Drozdenko said the fire had been “localized” and that the fuel tanks were not damaged. By Sunday afternoon, the report was that the fire at Ust-Luga had been extinguished and Novatek was starting repairs and restoration work.

The Ust-Luga terminal in the innermost part of the Gulf of Finland is a key ???????? facility for export of oil and gas. It’s evidently been hit by ???????? long range drones. pic.twitter.com/d6ChcgQQGJ — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 24, 2025

Looks like Ust-Luga was hit by a Ukrainian Shahed-style drone. Some 600 miles from Ukraine. https://t.co/948Ma4zBEz pic.twitter.com/YTlQPjaETo — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 24, 2025

It is believed the gas processing equipment was struck, taking the plant offline. Some reports are suggesting it could take months to repair, which would be a major blow to Russia’s oil and gas industry.

Novatek has been operating the facility, which is located about 70 miles west of St. Petersburg, since 2013. Reports are that it handles more than seven million tons of gas condensate as well as more than four million tons of heavy and light oil. It is also a supplier of marine and jet fuel, kerosene, and diesel fuel.

The daring attack was staged more than 600 miles from Ukraine and was part of a larger assault on the energy system. Russia’s defense ministry is saying 95 drones were launched across 14 regions and all were downed with minor damage. It acknowledged 13 drones destroyed over Ust-Luga, as well as some damage to a nuclear power plant.

Russia has been striking Ukraine’s fuel import and distribution network and facilities. Last week, a tanker was reportedly damaged while unloading at the port of Izmail on the Danube.

