Russian Drones Damage Tanker During Attack on Oil Terminal in Izmail



Russia appears to have intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian fuel logistics infrastructure with a series of attacks, including targeting the largest terminal in southern Ukraine. The Triton Oil Depot came under fierce drone attacks overnight, inflicting heavy damage and catching a tanker during its offloading operations.

The product tanker Excellion (7,842 dwt) had arrived from Sulina, Romania yesterday, August 19, reporting it was fully loaded, likely with diesel fuel. Built in 2008, the vessel is registered in Panama and listed as being operated by Makoil Group of the UK and managed from Estonia.

According to the Russian accounts, the tanker was alongside and unloading when the drone attack began on the Port of Izmail on Tuesday evening. The reports are saying the attack was staged with drones and that there were at least 20 direct hits. Reports said there were at least 30 explosions and a large-scale fire. It went on for approximately one and a half hours.

The tanker was at the Eastern Berth and sustained significant damage in part because the lines were pressurized for the ongoing offloading of fuel. Ukrainian media accounts are saying the starboard side of the vessel sustained damage, along with the pumping equipment, valves, and lines.

Local officials confirmed the attack on the terminal facility in the port, but only announced one injury. A total of 54 rescuers and 16 units were dispatched to respond to the fires and subsequent explosions.

(photo SSE)

Russian accounts are saying there were six large storage tanks in the depot. Two of them, each with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters, were preliminarily reported as destroyed. A third tank was also reported damaged, with reports of a fire as it depressurized.

Other parts of the facility are also being reported as heavily damaged. This includes the fuel transfer infrastructure, high-pressure pumping station, and other controls.

Triton is a critical asset for Ukraine. It is reported to handle up to 20,000 tons of fuel and products each week. It is a key transfer station with the Russians claiming it was being used to supply Ukraine’s troops in the disputed eastern regions.

Last night saw a widespread series of attacks across Ukraine, including in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The city of Okhtyrka in eastern Ukraine, north of Kharkiv, was reportedly targeted with a heavy barrage, injuring 14 people.

The attacks have increased on the fuel infrastructure, including a repeated series of attacks on the SOCAR facility near Odesa. Russia also struck the oil refining and gas transportation infrastructure in the Poltava region in central Ukraine.