Ukraine to Prosecute Russian Captain for Transporting Stolen Grain

Ukraine filed papers in court at the end of last week seeking to prosecute another Russian captain on charges of transporting grain from the closed port of Sevastopol to Syria. According to the court papers, the captain, Mykola Telagin, age 54, was in command between 2022 and 2024 of a Russian-flagged bulker, Matros Pozynich, notorious for transporting grain that Ukraine asserts is being stolen from Crimea and shipped from the closed port of Sevastopol.

The Security Service of Ukraine assembled the indictment after a long investigation into the actions of the captain and the bulker. They charge that the captain organized and managed the movement of the cargo while being aware of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The European Union placed an embargo on the ports of Crimea after the Russian annexation of the region.

The bulker Matros Pozynich (28,351 dwt) was built in 2010 and has been sailing under the Russian flag and ownership since 2022. Tracking operations have spotted the bulker in Sevastopol, Syria, Egypt, and Turkey.