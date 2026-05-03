Ukraine Hits Two Tankers at Novorossiysk and Three Vessels at Primorsk

Ukraine's security forces have struck and damaged two shadow fleet tankers at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, and three additional vessels at the Baltic port of Primorsk. The two ports are home to some of the most important oil export terminals in Russia, and Ukraine's ability to reach and hit them indicates faltering Russian defenses - particularly in the Black Sea's northeastern corner, previously a secure redoubt. The weekend attacks also demonstrate Ukraine's ability to mount major long-distance strike operations in two directions simultaneously.

"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet - they hit two such vessels in the waters of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk. These tankers were actively used to transport oil. Now they will not be," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement Sunday. "Thank you to the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Gnatov for leading the operation, to the counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and to our Ukrainian Navy for the consistently useful results."

Video of the strike shows the drones using a preferred attack method: targeting a tanker in ballast, when the rudder and lower engine room are exposed and vulnerable. The strike disables propulsion and steerage, with minimal risk of a spill.

Our warriors continue to apply sanctions against Russia’s shadow oil fleet – two such vessels were struck in the waters at the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk. These tankers had been actively used to transport oil – not anymore. I am grateful to Chief of the General Staff… pic.twitter.com/8aCse8h95j — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) May 3, 2026

In a separate statement, Zelensky said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), and other divisions had carried out a successful strike at Primorsk. The port is the biggest export hub in Russia's Baltic region, and is critical to Moscow's energy revenue. The strike hit a Karakurt-class guided missile corvette, a patrol boat, and another shadow fleet tanker.

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Ukraine has also repeatedly hit the oil terminal and refinery at the port of Tuapse, another major hub on the Black Sea. Russian air defenses failed to stop four successive waves of drone attacks in a single week, and the damage to Tuapse's energy infrastructure is extensive.