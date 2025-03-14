UK’s HMS Lancaster Uses New Drone System in First Drug Seizure of 2025



The International Combined Task Force 150 is continuing with efforts to tackle illicit activities in the waters of the Middle East. The task force, which is currently under the command of New Zealand reported the seizure of a total of 318 kilograms of heroin and 83 kilograms conducted by the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster.

The Royal Navy highlights that the illicit activity was first detected by its new Peregrine remote-controlled mini-helicopters while the frigate was on its patrol. The operators of one of the drones detected suspicious activity during a night flight when they saw two boats side-by-side in the Arabian Sea.

This prompted the launch of the frigate’s Wildcat helicopter for further investigation. The crews observed packages being transferred between a small craft and a dhow. The frigate made its way to the location at full speed while the team waited for daybreak. Teams were sent on the frigate’s fast boats for the interdiction.

Lancaster's crew retrieving the packages the smugglers tossed overboard

The smugglers however attempted to evade capture by getting rid of their illegal haul reports the Royal Navy. The small boats began dumping packages overboard. The crew of Lancaster however was able to recover the packages, which were subsequently tested and confirmed to be illegal narcotics. The interdiction by the Duke-class frigate was the first for the Royal Navy in 2025.

The Royal Navy highlights that Lancaster’s capabilities in fighting smugglers and drug runners were enhanced through the uncrewed Peregrine air system which was only introduced into operations at the end of 2024. Peregrine is the first remotely piloted helicopter operated by the Royal Navy. At just three meters long, the drone is capable of sorties lasting up to five hours and is suited for long and demanding surveillance missions.

Royal Marines from HMS Lancaster boarding the dhow

“I am really pleased that Lancaster has been able to demonstrate the utility of a tailored air group consisting of the Wildcat helicopter and recently procured uncrewed Peregrine air systems in a combined 24-hour deck cycle to achieve persistent surveillance and beat illicit drug runners in the region,” said Sam Stephens, commanding officer of HMS Lancaster.

The interdiction was the second for CTF 150 since New Zealand assumed command in mid-January. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Emlen Tunnell seized nearly 2,357 kilograms of hashish aboard a dhow off the coast of Oman. CTF150 says its mission has been vital in tackling drug trafficking on the so-called “Hash Highway” covering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Gulf of Oman.

The Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS TE Kaha is scheduled to join CTF 150 later this month. The last time New Zealand contributed a ship to CTF150 was a decade ago when Te Kaha operated under a French-led operation. At that time, the frigate intercepted, confiscated, and destroyed 257 kilograms of heroin.

