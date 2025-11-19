UK HSE Investigates Fatal Accident Aboard North Sea Jackup

Safety authorities in the UK are investigating the death of a rig worker aboard the jackup Valaris 121 at a site in the North Sea. The victim, identified as Lee Hulse, 32, is believed to have fallen from a crane.

"Around 4.40am on Friday November 14 we received a report of the death of a 32-year-old man on a drilling rig in the North Sea," said Police Scotland in a statement. "The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Operator Valaris confirmed that a worker passed away as a result of an incident on board. "Their next of kin has been informed and Valaris is offering support to them at this difficult time."

Shell, which operates the fixed platform where Valaris 121 was working, expressed its condolences to Lee's family. "We are deeply saddened by the death of a crew member on Valaris 121, which was working at our Shearwater platform in the North Sea. We are providing support to Valaris following the incident," the company said.

No other personnel were injured, and Valaris initiated a temporary halt to operations aboard the vessel.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hulse's family. "Lee always looked after his family and all his friends," the organizers wrote in an appeal for donations. "This is our turn to make sure we look after him and give him the best send off that he deserves and make sure his daughter is well looked after."

It is the second time in as many years that a fatality has been reported aboard the jackup rig. In January 2023, a worker disappeared from the Valaris 121 while it was under tow. A dislodged polymer grating was found in an inspection after the disappearance, "exposing employees . . . to a risk to their safety by tripping on the displaced grating and/or falling through the subsequent hole in the decking area," inspectors with the UK Health and Safety Executive wrote in an advisory to the operator. The missing man was never found, and the case is still under investigation.

Valaris 121 is a Keppel FELS Super "A" Class harsh environment jackup built in 2014. High-pressure / high-temperature capable, it can drill to depths of up to 40,000 feet.

Top image: Valaris 121 (Arjan Elmendorp / Vesselfinder)