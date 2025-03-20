UK Calls for Safety Rules, Training After Stevedores Die in Enclosed Space

Nearly three years after an enclosed space incident that claimed the lives of three stevedores, the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch issued a detailed report while calling for enhanced training and safety rules incorporating shoreside personnel into the efforts for enclosed space management. The recommendations take the unusual step of calling on the trade organizations to become involved in developing a minimum operational safety standard for stevedores conducting cargo operations aboard member vessels.

Despite international and industry guidance on the training stevedores should receive before working on bulk carriers, MAIB highlights InterManager data that shows of the 257 enclosed space fatalities reported between 1999 and 2023, 67 (26 percent) of which were stevedores or shore workers. It concludes after investigating the 2022 incident that training and drills for emergency scenarios need to include the possible presence of shoreside staff.

The report details an incident in June 2022 aboard the Berge Bulk dry bulk carrier Berge Mawson (181,000 dwt) built in 2015. The vessel was in the Bunyu Island anchorage in Indonesia loading coal from barges using a floating crane. Stevedores were leveling the coal in hatch no. 7 using a bulldozer but the operation was paused and all the hatches were closed due to heavy rain.

Once the rain stopped, MAIB believes one of the stevedores made several attempts to gain access to the bulldozer. It concludes that unsupervised the worker descended into the cargo hold no. 8 access space where he collapsed. While the Berge Mawson’s crew was getting its rescue equipment, two other stevedores attempted to rescue their colleague and they two collapsed.

“It is evident that the stevedores did not have a sufficient understanding of the hazards posed by coal cargos,” says Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll. He also highlights that the shore personnel did not have training about the dangers associated with entering enclosed spaces and the crew aboard the ship did not prevent their access.

MAIB concludes that the oxygen was depleted in the area creating a noxious atmosphere. As a result, all three men died.

It lists a series of failures saying that the atmosphere was not routinely tested before stevedores entered a compartment. The stevedores were not adequately supervised and had not been trained on the dangers of enclosed spaces. Further, they were unable to understand the safety labels and warnings posted on the ship.

While it finds that the crew aboard the ship was trained, they were not trained for consideration of shoreside personnel working aboard the vessel and their safety drills did not involve scenarios with shore workers. As they rushed to get the safety equipment, the ship’s crew did not block or guard entry into the space.

“To help prevent further loss of life it is essential that bulk carrier and terminal operating procedures, practices, and training equip shore workers to operate safely on board the vessels,” writes MAIB.

The report recommends reviewing and revising the Code of Safe Working Practices maintained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. In addition to also making safety training recommendations to both the terminal operator and the shipping line, it is calling on Intercargo, InterManger, and RightShip to develop a minimum operating safety standard for stevedores conducting cargo operations on board their member’s vessels. It also says the trade groups should encourage members to introduce minimum operational safety standards for stevedores.

