U.S. Releases Additional Iranian Crewmembers to Pakistan for Repatriation

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reported that it has organized the repatriation of the Iranian crewmembers from the containership Touska. Pakistani officials called it a “confidence-building measure” by the United States as it continues to seek to mediate the war between the U.S. and Iran.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry said the crewmembers had been flown to Pakistan late on Sunday, May 3, to be handed over to the Iranian authorities. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a statement to ABC News that the transfer had taken place, and late on Monday, Iran's Fars News Agency, which is closely aligned with the IRGC, released photos saying the crew was home in Iran.

According to the Iranian report, six of the crewmembers had been released last week, and 15 others had arrived in Iran today. The Pakistanis are saying 22 crewmembers had been handed over. Iran, however, is saying that seven crewmembers remain in Pakistan for a total of 28 from the vessel.

In a bellicose statement last week, Iran said it planned to recapture the containership, which the United States seized on April 19. Donald Trump asserted the ship had ignored warnings in the Arabian Sea after the start of the blockade. USS Spruance fired on the ship, disabling the engine room, and then U.S. forces boarded and searched the ship. Iran said it had deferred military action to rescue the crew and ship to avoid injury to the crew.

Pakistan is reporting that the United States has also agreed to hand the ship back to its owners after repairs. It will be put in Pakistani waters, they report.

“Pakistan welcomes such confidence-building measures,” it said. Pakistan says it will continue to pursue ongoing mediation efforts for regional peace and security.

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The move comes as the U.S. continues the blockade and asserts it would be enabling the exit of foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called any actions a violation of the ceasefire, and there were new reports that Iran fired on commercial shipping and claimed an attack on a U.S. destroyer.

CENTCOM on Sunday reported that 49 commercial vessels have now been redirected to comply with the blockade. It said that U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement of the blockade against Iranian shipping and its ports.