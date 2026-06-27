U.S. Opposes Sale of Artifacts Recovered from the Titanic

The U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia, which continues to oversee the management of the wreck of the famed ocean liner Titanic, has given the salvage company and the United States until Monday, June 29, to file any supplemental briefings concerning the proposed auction of artifacts recovered from the wreck site. This comes after RMS Titanic filed in March that it was planning to auction some of the artifacts, and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), which represented the United States’ interests, repeated its opposition to the sale of any artifacts.

Salvage operations at the wreck site began in 1987, just a year after the team from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution found the vessel 2.5 miles down, roughly 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in international waters. NOAA, in a court filing that was just unsealed in June, says that approximately 5,500 artifacts have been recovered from the debris field between 1987 and 2004. Some 2,100 of the artifacts were taken to France as its research institute organized the earliest recovery dives at the site.

In its March 2026 update filed with the court, RMS Titanic reported that it was planning the auction of some of the items recovered and previously controlled by the French. Items for which no heir or rightful owner could be established were eventually turned over to RMS Titanic.

It was from the French portion of the collection that the company reported it intended to sell 100 lots. Among the items, Associated Press reports, would be a bronze cherub from the ship, a necklace of gold nuggets, and a heart-shaped pendant. RMS Titanic said it would conduct a four-city tour to display the items before the auction. The company asserts that the French items are not part of the agreement with the United States and are not subject to the same limitations.

It is not the first time the group has attempted to sell items, reports AP. However, in the past, the U.S., along with preservation groups and victims’ relatives, was successful in getting the court to block any sales.

NOAA contends that the proposed sale would violate the long-standing Covenants and Conditions that have been established for the wreck site and any items recovered from the debris field. Shortly after the discovery of the Titanic’s location and the existence of the debris field, the U.S. Congress directed NOAA to consult with the UK, France, Canada, and others to develop the international guidelines. The guidelines state as a general principle that all the artifacts should be kept together and intact as a collection for display. RMS Titanic has organized or participated in numerous displays of artifacts, including a section of the hull, conducted over the years,

The court issued orders in 2011 about the maintenance of the artifact collection, and NOAA contends any sale would violate that order. It also asserts that the predecessor company made similar commitments to France to maintain the collection.

The filing asks the court to prohibit the sale of any items from the French artifacts. NOAA calls for RMS Titanic to be prohibited from advertising for sale or conducting any sale without the court’s approval. Further, it says the French government should be notified and given the opportunity to set forth its position on the intended sale, if it chooses.

Items related to the Titanic have come up for auction in the past and drawn significant amounts. In November 2025, a pocket watch that was recovered from the body of Isidor Straus (one of the owners of the U.S. department store R.H. Macy and part of Titanic lore, as his wife refused a seat in a lifeboat, saying she wanted to be with her husband). Both went down with the ship, and she was never found, but he was found, and the watch was returned to the family. It sold at auction for a record-breaking £1.78 million ($2.32 million), NBC News reported. A life jacket worn by a survivor sold at auction in April 2026 for £670,000 (nearly $885,000). Other items carried off the ship by survivors, including menus and bits recovered from the ocean in the days after the disaster, have also been sold over the years.

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In addition to Monday’s deadline for any supplemental briefing concerning the proposed auction, the court has set July 10 as the deadline for responses. Various groups have joined with NOAA, filing letters of support to oppose the auction.

RMS Titanic is no stranger to controversy, as in the past few years, it initially sought approval in 2000 to remove the Marconi wireless from the wreck, but the expedition was delayed by the pandemic and opposition. In 2024, it withdrew the request, which had also drawn strong opposition, and instead conducted an imaging and research expedition, using unmanned ROVs to further image and research the site and located significant new items in the debris field.

