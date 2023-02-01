U.S. Navy's Surface Fleet Faces Worsening Sustainment Challenges

File image courtesy USN

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has pored over the U.S. Navy's ship repair records to look for trends, and it has found major long-term challenges. For 10 primary ship classes, mechanical casualty reports are up, maintenance delays are up, cannibalization is up and costs are up - all as the service faces increasing odds of a high-end fight in the Pacific.

All vessel classes studied except for the America-class amphib have had challenges finding spare parts, resulting in increasing frequency of cannibalization - the practice of pulling used parts off of one ship to make another ship operational. It is generally done when a vessel has an operational need for a part and there is no other way to get it. "Parts obsolescence, diminishing manufacturing sources, and material shortages are common issues," GAO found. As a measure of how often this happens, the average number of cannibalizations per ship hit about nine components per year in 2021, according to GAO, up from an average of three in 2015. (The Freedom-class LCS had an outsize share of responsibility for the count, recording 18 cannibalizations per year in 2021.)

Serious mechanical casualty reports are also up, rising from 21 per ship per year to 36. The Freedom-class was also an outlier in this category, with crews filing an average of 44 per ship per year in 2021.

When ships are back in port, the situation does not necessarily improve. Depot maintenance delays have risen from an average of about five days in 2011 to about 19 days as of 2021, and recent reporting indicates that staffing at public shipyards has become a major challenge for the Navy.

Cost inflation

Over the 10-year period, operating costs per steaming hour rose by 17 percent and maintenance costs by 24 percent - partly because expenses are up, and partly because steaming hours are down. (The amount that hours under way have fallen for each vessel class is too sensitive to release, GAO said).

By GAO's analysis, the most expensive vessels in the fleet to operate per steaming hour are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface force. At $5,400 of operations and maintenance spend per hour, the Arleigh Burkes cost nearly three times as much to run as the Ticonderoga-class cruiser, the larger, older surface combatant that the U.S. Navy wants to retire.

Part of the problem is deferred and delayed maintenance, according to GAO. "Over time this situation has resulted in worsening ship conditions and increased costs to repair and sustain ships," the office found.

These rising maintenance costs may pose a fiscal sustainability issue, as congressional appropriators have recently focused on buying new tonnage and retaining unwanted vessels rather than making heavy investments in repairs.

GAO noted that it has made many previous recommendations to the Navy on ways to reduce cost and improve sustainment, like tracking each vessel's operational availability, a standard metric for managing military programs.