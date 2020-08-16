U.S. Navy Leads New Task Force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Video still from targeting camera footage (USN) By The Maritime Executive 08-16-2020 02:05:41

The Department of Defense has approved the creation of a Navy-led task force to examine unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The development follows the release of Navy fighter targeting camera footage which appears to depict airborne objects with exceptional maneuvering characteristics.

"The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security," the Pentagon said in a statement. "The safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern. The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report."

Last September, the Navy confirmed the detection of fast-moving unidentified objects in restricted training airspace. Three videos from Navy fighter camera footage that were leaked to media in 2017-2018 appear to show oddly-shaped objects moving in ways that exceed the capabilities of known aerospace technology. The video's audio tracks include exchanges between the pilots, who expressed surprise at the objects' speed and movement. According to the Navy, the videos are authentic, and they were taken about 11 years apart - the first in 2004 and the second and third in 2015.

Luis Elizondo, the ex-director of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told media last June that the encounter depicted in one of the videos was confirmed by an observation from a ship-mounted Aegis AN/SPY-1 radar system, the advanced air defense radar carried by Arleighe Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

According to Elizondo's non-profit organization, To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, the objects share five unusual characteristics, all of which are beyond the capabilities of publicly-known technology: