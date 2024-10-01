U.S. Navy Helps Shoot Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Barrage

The U.S. Navy helped Israel to defend against a barrage of Iranian missiles on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Iran launched about 180 missiles at Israel, including some of its most advanced designs. Debris found on Israeli territory included components that appear to be consistent with the Fattah-I, a maneuvering hypersonic ballistic missile that is designed to evade air defense systems, according to the New York Times. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also claims that it launched this munition in Tuesday's barrage.

However, a combination of Israeli and American air defenses appear to have largely blunted the Iranian attack. No fatalities were reported within Israel, though bystander videos appear to show that significant numbers of missiles landed and detonated. One Palestinian was killed by falling debris in the West Bank.

The U.S. Navy destroyers USS Cole and USS Bulkeley contributed to the air defense mission, launching a dozen interceptors at incoming Iranian missiles. Israel's own Arrow anti-missile system shot down the majority of the Iranian threat, according to the Pentagon, and the effectiveness rate of the Navy's intervention has not yet been assessed.

Two suspected terrorists in Tel Aviv caused more damage than the missile strike, shooting and killing seven people (plus both of the suspected shooters).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran, promising to attack anyone who attacks Israel. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an end to the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation," and urged an immediate regional ceasefire - but his opinion was not shared on the other side of the Atlantic. At a briefing Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Dan Sullivan pledged U.S. support for "consequences" rather than ceasefires.

"We are proud of the actions we have taken alongside Israel to protect and defend Israel," said White House National Security Advisor Dan Sullivan at a briefing Tuesday. "We have made clear that there will be severe consequences for this attack and we will work with Israel to make that the case."