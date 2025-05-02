U.S. Navy Goes Hypersonic Proving Sea-Based Launch Approach



The U.S. Navy reported on May 2 that its Strategic Systems Programs conducted a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile. While it was conducted from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, it is a key step toward the nation's first sea-based hypersonic weapon system.

According to the details that were released, the test marked the first launch of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) capability utilizing the Navy's cold-gas launch technology. It is the same system that will be used for the sea-based platform for hypersonic missiles. The report said the test is informing the Navy fielding approach for the Conventional Prompt Strike offensive hypersonic capability, as well as the continued development and production of the common hypersonic missile that is being developed in partnership with the U.S. Army.

This test was the next step in the Navy's flight-testing program of the common All Up Round (AUR) that is being developed in partnership with the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. In 2024, the programs completed two additional end-to-end flight tests of the AUR that will be fielded to both the Navy and Army. In 2021, the first static fire test of the first stage of its newly developed 34.5” hypersonic missile was conducted.

The system uses a cold-gas launch (USN)

"The speed, range, and survivability of hypersonic weapons are key to integrated deterrence for America," said Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. "When fielded, Conventional Prompt Strike will deliver unmatched capabilities to our warfighters."

The CPS Program has been diligently planning and executing engineering and test efforts to prepare for the first Navy fielding aboard the USS Zumwalt. Last December, it was revealed that the unique cannon turrets forward on Zumwalt had been removed during a year-long overhaul preparing the vessel for the CPS system. A second destroyer of the class, USS Michael Monsoor was also reported to be slated for a similar overhaul.

USS Zumwalt seen here in 2022 has now been refitted for the CPS system (USN)

Utilizing an In-Air Launch test facility, the CPS program conducted an extensive test campaign to validate the launch approach before the completion of this flight test. Information gathered from this test will inform the continued development and production of the AUR and the first use of this cold-gas launch approach on a surface ship platform.

"The cold-gas approach allows the Navy to eject the missile from the platform and achieve a safe distance above the ship prior to first-stage ignition. This technical achievement brings SSP one step closer to fulfilling our role of providing a safe and reliable hypersonic capability to our Navy," said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr, Director of the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, which is the lead designer of the common hypersonic missile.

The rapid development and demonstration of conventional sea-based hypersonic strike weapon systems is a priority for the Navy as works to support the U.S.'s ability to deter, and if necessary, defeat potential strategic competitors. The range, accuracy, lethality, and survivability of hypersonics is reported to be a significant leap ahead in U.S. conventional strike capabilities, complementing existing capabilities and enabling the U.S. to defeat adversary high-end capabilities.

