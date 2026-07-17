U.S. Intensifies Attacks on Iranian Ports on Sixth Day of Bombing Campaign

U.S. Central Command is confirming that it undertook a sixth consecutive night of bombings targeting infrastructure in Iran. It reported attacks on the southern port complex of Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari, while other reports also said the U.S. has increased attacks in and around Bandar Abbas.

Iran has been cooperating with India for the past 20 years on the operation of Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari as a regional center. It was also used to open overland trade routes into Afghanistan.

Centcom reported on Friday morning that U.S. forces had destroyed the port surveillance tower at Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari. Iran said it was the third day of attacks on the port complex and contended that the tower was traffic control for the two ports in the complex. Centcom, however, said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was also using the tower to track and target commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

On July 16, U.S. forces successfully destroyed the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port surveillance tower, part of a maritime surveillance network along Iran’s Gulf of Oman coastline used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to track and target commercial… pic.twitter.com/CgBNvgOFf9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 17, 2026

Centcom released video showing the attack on the tower and port complex

U.S. forces used fighter jets, drones, and warships, Centcom reported, as it continued to target coastal surveillance and other targets, air defense sites, military logistics, infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. U.S. officials did not directly mention the power infrastructure and bridges, but the Associated Press reports the attacks were expanded to include these targets.

There were also reports of strikes on the roads and bridges leading to the Bandar Abbas port. AP writes that it appears the U.S. is attempting to cut off Iran’s main port.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. While it says it is targeting U.S. military installations, Kuwait reported damage to the country’s power and water desalination plant.

The attacks also continued against vessels attempting to take the Omani route through the Strait of Hormuz. UKMTO reports a tanker came under attack. The ship sustained minor damage. However, the attacks continue to affect shipping volumes.

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AXSMarine analyzed transits through the Strait of Hormuz in the week since the bombings resumed. It says between July 8 and July 16, the number of transits is down by more than half. In the first days of July, it calculated average daily crossings of over 34 vessels, down to just under 30 on July 8-9, and now down to 14 vessels between July 12 and 16. Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of the transits are now confirmed on the Iranian corridor with only 10 percent on the Omani route. Dark transits also rose from 37 percent at the beginning of July to 44 percent this week.

CENTCOM asserts that its strikes are protecting the freedom of navigation in the regional waters. It has also said it will continue to implement the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and shipping bound for Iranian ports.