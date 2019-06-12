U.S. DOT Launches Port Infrastructure Development Program

By MarEx 2019-06-12 22:26:11

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced $292.7 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program.

This new program aims to support public coastal ports by improving the safety, efficiency or reliability of goods movements. Grants will be awarded for projects located either within or outside the boundary of a port and directly relate to port operations or to an intermodal connection to a port.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019 made available $292.7 million for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, including $92.7 million for the 15 coastal seaports that handled the greatest number of loaded foreign and domestic TEUs in 2016, as identified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The minimum award size is $10 million, with a federal cost share not to exceed 80 percent.

Additionally, the Department anticipates awarding funding to at least one project that advances each of the following project outcomes:

• Advance technology supported safety, design efficiency improvements

• Improve state of good repair and resiliency

• Promote efficient energy trade

• Promote manufacturing, agriculture, or other forms of exports

• For only the top 15 coastal ports, a project that supports the safe flow of agricultural and food products, free of pests and disease, domestically and internationally

The deadline for applications is 8pm EDT September 22, 2019.