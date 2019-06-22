U.S. Department of Transportation Launches Port Infrastructure Program

file photo courtesy of Port of Los Angeles

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-22 23:59:43

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity to apply for $292.7 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Investments in port transportation infrastructure will be awarded on a competitive basis for projects located either within the boundary of a coastal seaport, or outside the boundary of a coastal seaport, and directly relate to port operations or to an intermodal connection to a port.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019 made available $292.7 million for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, including $92.7 million for the 15 coastal seaports that handled the greatest number of loaded foreign and domestic TEUs of containerized cargo in 2016, as identified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The minimum award size is $10 million, with a federal cost share not to exceed 80 percent.

Additionally, the Department anticipates awarding funding to at least one project that advances each of the following project outcomes:

• Advance technology supported safety, design efficiency improvements

• Improve state of good repair and resiliency

• Promote efficient energy trade

• Promote manufacturing, agriculture, or other forms of exports

• For only the top 15 coastal ports, a project that supports the safe flow of agricultural and food products, free of pests and disease, domestically and internationally.

The deadline to submit an application for the Port Infrastructure Development Program is 8 p.m. EDT September 16, 2019.