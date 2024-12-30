U.S. Coast Guard Warns Shipowners to Watch Out for Fake Pilot Ladders

Pilot ladder accidents are a leading cause of death in the maritime industry, particulary for marine pilots, who have to use them for boat-to-ship transfers while in motion. Because of the inherent danger of their use, pilot ladder construction is closely regulated, certified, and - for reasons of cost-saving - often faked by cut-rate suppliers.

After a recent counterfeit ladder discovery at the Port of Baltimore, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a circular to warn shipowners to carefully check their suppliers' products to ensure that they are buying fully-compliant pilot ladders. This particular example had a data plate that referenced the wrong ISO standard, and had a different number of steps and a different length from the data listed on its accompanying certificate of authenticity. The name of the OEM - Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life Saving Appliance Co., a legitimate manufacturer - had been seen on fake ladders before in Australian ports.

"Thoroughly inspect pilot ladders to ensure vessels are outfitted with genuine SOLAS-approved equipment.

. . . Check for proper ISO approval numbers and ensure thespecifications on the certificate match the actual ladder," advised the Coast Guard.

Pilot ladder infractions may seem minor, but every year, marine pilots suffer falls into the water or onto the deck of the pilot boat, and all too often these casualties are fatal. In 2020, the Sandy Hook Pilots Association lost two of its members to pilot ladder falls in less than a year.

A proper pilot ladder is a starting point, but it must also be properly set up. An estimated 20 percent of all pilot boarding arrangements are noncompliant with safety regulations, according to International Marine Pilots Association surveys; Capt. Arie Palmer, a marine pilot and safety advocate in the EU, puts the number considerably higher.