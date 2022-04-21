U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Two Sailors From a Life Raft Off Grand Turk

Image courtesy USCG

[Brief] On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a life raft located some 30 nm southeast of Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.

The Coast Guard 7th District Command Center received a personal location beacon alert from the survivors, who had abandoned ship after their sailing yacht struck a submerged object. The Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an helicopter crew and diverted a C-27 aircraft crew to locate the two sailors.

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted both survivors aboard and safely transferred them to shore in the Turks and Caicos. The USCG identified the rescuees as Carroll McCain, 65, and Thomas Hayne, 51.

“This case really highlights the importance of having emergency equipment on board,” said Lt. Caleigh Cobb, 7th District command duty officer. “The activation of the personal locator beacon was critical to Air Station Borinquen’s ability to quickly locate and recover all individuals from the life raft.”

The owner of the yacht will arrange for salvage operations to refloat and remove the vessel, the Coast Guard said.