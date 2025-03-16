U.S. Carries Out Dozens of Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command launched its largest-ever campaign of air and naval strikes against Yemen's Houthi militia, striking dozens of sites across the country's northwestern corner.

In a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the group in retaliation for its "unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones." He demanded that the group's Iranian sponsors immediately halt weapons deliveries and other support for Houthi campaigns. "If you do, beware, because America will hold you fully accountable."

For the first time, the strikes targeted Houthi leaders in addition to the group's military infrastructure and weaponry, and the administration reported that "multiple" senior Houthi personnel were killed. Houthi media outlets reported that more than 30 people died and 100 people were injured in 47 airstrikes, which hit targets in Hodeidah, Bayda, Marib and the Houthi capital of Sanaa.

Going forward, Trump pledged to use "overwhelming lethal force" until the Houthis stop attacking shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthi movement launched attacks at more than 100 vessels last year, killing four seafarers and sinking two vessels, but it largely suspended its campaign in January when Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. As the Gaza ceasefire teeters on the verge of collapse, the group has threatened to renew attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea - initially focused on Israeli-linked vessels.

In a statement Sunday, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and her escorts with 18 missiles in retaliation for Saturday's airstrikes. "The [Houthis] will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country," Saree asserted.