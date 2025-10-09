U.S. and Finland Reach $6 Billion Deal to Build Up to 11 Icebreakers

The United States and Finland signed a deal on October 9 that sets out the framework for the construction of a total of up to 11 icebreakers using Finnish designs and expertise. It comes after months of negotiations between the two countries and builds on a 2024 agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Finland to share expertise to build a new generation of polar icebreakers. Trump is invoking presidential authority, citing “national security interests” to permit the first vessels to be built overseas.

In a Presidential Memorandum, Trump calls the program a “temporary measure to bridge a critical capability gap.” He directs the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a plan for the new class of Arctic Security Cutters with four vessels coming from Finland. He directs the USCG to plan the phased construction and promote on-shoring of the expertise to build the follow-on cutters domestically.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced the initiative ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon at the White House. Stubb said a memorandum between the countries lays the foundation for the commercial agreements that will follow between the U.S. Coast Guard and Finnish companies. While acknowledging the deal would not have been possible with Trump, the Finnish leaders highlighted the boost for their country’s economy and exports.

Stubb reports that the United States has been involved in direct negotiations with the Finnish companies. The Finnish government is not directly involved in the terms of the agreements, but has worked to facilitate the talks.

Prime Minister Orpo and I met with President Trump, Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and Secretary of War Hegseth in the Oval Office.



The value of the deal is being reported at approximately $6.1 billion, making it one of Finland’s largest ever export deals and the largest for icebreakers in years. Finnish companies will be responsible for the design of the vessels and overseeing the construction. Four of the vessels will be built in Finland, with media reports saying the orders will be split between Helsinki Shipyard, which is owned by Canada’s Davie, and Rauma Marine Constructions. The first of the Finnish-built vessels reportedly will be delivered in 2028.

The second phase of the program calls for additional icebreakers to be built in the United States using Finnish technology. Media reports indicate that three vessels will be built by Davie at its newly acquired shipyard facilities in Texas. Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana, which is already building the U.S. Polar Security Cutter, is reported to have been selected to build four of the new Finnish-designed icebreakers.

Finland has been emphasizing its expertise in building icebreakers, saying it was ready to launch the program for the U.S. Stubb said the order is recognition of Finland’s leadership in the construction of icebreakers, and its capabilities would permit the U.S. to quickly advance its goals for an increased presence in the Arctic.

The Trump administration has placed a high priority on the Arctic and the development of a new fleet of icebreakers. Donald Trump previously spoke of a desire to build as many as 40 icebreakers, and during today’s announcement, said the U.S. Coast Guard assesses that at least nine Arctic Security Cutters are “needed in order to serve our national security needs year-round in the Arctic.”

The Helsinki Shipyard is already working with Davie on the construction of a new icebreaker for Canada. Work began in August in Finland, where the hull will be built and then transferred to Davie in Quebec for fitting out. Rauma is currently building multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Navy.

The U.S. is anxious to build out its capabilities, as the U.S. Coast Guard currently only has two aging heavy icebreakers. This year, it supplemented its Arctic capabilities by buying a commercial icebreaking anchor-handler to be repurposed as a medium polar cutter. Previously, Trump had said the U.S. was considering buying a surplus icebreaker from Finland, which was believed to be the 32-year old Fennica, which was built by Rauma in 1993 for the Finnish Maritime Administration.

