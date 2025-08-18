Two Ships Catch Fire, Killing Captain of One, Injuring Two Others in Korea



A fire started early on Saturday, August 16, spreading from one ship to another in the anchorage off Yeosu, South Korea. The local fire department in the city in southeastern Korea worked with the Coast Guard due to the risk of explosion as the two ships burned.

The fire broke out on a 2,692-dwt chemical tanker that was at anchor. The police declined to name the ship during the investigation. The fire spread to a neighboring vessel, which is being described as a 24-ton delivery ship. It is unclear if there was a transfer of chemicals was taking place.

The tanker was loaded with 2,500 tons of hazardous chemicals as well as 100 tons of fuel. The Coast Guard reports because of the high risk of an explosion, 15 vessels were mobilized.

Fire crews boarded the two vessels (Korea Coast Guard)

All 18 crewmembers, including 14 from the tanker and four from the smaller vessel, were evacuated. The fire department reports the captain of the smaller vessel, a man in his 50s, was confirmed deceased. Two Myanmar crewmembers from the tanker were also injured. One is in critical condition, and the second is only slightly injured.

Firefighting crews reported that the fire began around 0100 local time and by 0317 was extinguished on the smaller vessel. It took till 0745 to completely extinguish the fire on the tanker.

Both vessels were being inspected to confirm that the fire was out. The investigation will determine the cause of the fire.