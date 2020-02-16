Two Cruise Ships Deployed on Humanitarian Missions

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) has announced it will dedicate two ships to humanitarian efforts in Australia and California to support some of the people affected by recent crises.

Spectrum of the Seas will travel to Australia and be deployed on complimentary cruises sailing from Sydney in support of Australia's first responder community who have fought bushfires over the many weeks of the bush fire crisis.

"We are in a fortunate position to offer these brave and selfless members of the Australian community the opportunity to join us for a few days and let them relax and unwind in the company of other volunteers and first responders," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. "By welcoming and accommodating them aboard Spectrum of the Seas we hope to recognize their contribution and offer them our hospitality."

Bayley noted that the ship and its crew have not been in China for more than two weeks, exceeding public health guidelines. And when circumstances improve, Bayley said, Royal Caribbean International will dedicate a ship in China to a series of complimentary sailings to thank first responders and medical personnel for their efforts to contain the virus.

In addition, Celebrity Millennium is repositioning to the west coast of the U.S. earlier than previously scheduled and will offer a series of "Cruising for Heroes" sailings in support of California firefighters, other first responders, and veterans throughout March and April. A variety of three-, four- and five-night sailings have been added to the brand's offerings to travel the Pacific Coast. The sailings will leave from Los Angeles.

"When things go wrong, this is a company that wants to find a way to help," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. "At Royal Caribbean, we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to use our ships in a positive way during difficult times."

Royal Caribbean is currently working with its suppliers to deliver one million N-95 protective masks into China for government distribution into affected areas. "We admire the all-out efforts of the Chinese government and people to address this crisis, and we want to bring our resources to bear to help their efforts," Fain said.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said, "While the circumstances have not been what any of us would have wanted, we now have the opportunity to show the State of California our stunning Celebrity Millennium and do some good in the process by honoring and helping our everyday heroes who do so much for so many."