Two Crewmembers Die in Fire on Turkish Cargo Ship

[Brief] Turkish officials reported that two crewmembers were killed during an engine room fire aboard the general cargo ship FG Sevil (6,600 dwt) earlier today, October 31. Rescue teams sent to the vessel were able to extinguish the fire and evacuate people from the ship.

The 342-foot (104-meter) vessel built in 2009 was reportedly underway from Yalova, Turkey to Bulgaria when the fire began in the engine room. The ship was off Sedef Island east of Istanbul, Turkey in the Sea of Marmara bound for Bulgaria.

Yalova’dan Bulgaristan’a seyir halindeyken Marmara Denizi Sedef Adas? aç?klar?nda makine dairesinde yang?n ç?kan FG SEVIL isimli 104m boyundaki kuru yük gemisi için, KEGM-4 h?zl? tahlisiye botumuz, KURTARMA-7 ve ?ARK Römorkörlerimiz olay yerine ivedilikle yönlendirildi. pic.twitter.com/GLsPnuuwCA — KEGM (@kiyiemniyet) October 31, 2024

Two tugboats and an evacuation boat were dispatched by the Turkish authorities and they began fighting the fire. There were 17 crewmembers as well as eight workers from a Turkish shipyard aboard when the fire began. The fire crews were able to contain the fire in the engine room and later extinguished it. During a search of the vessel two crewmembers, Turkish citizens, were found unresponsive in the engine room. They were later confirmed deceased.

The tugboat Sark took the vessel in tow and moved it to a secure anchorage. A further investigation is planned into the fire.

FG Sevil being towed after the fire (KEGM)



