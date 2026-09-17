Turkish Owner and Crew File War Crimes Complaint Over Ukrainian Ship Attack

A Turkish shipowner, along with the family of a crewmember who was killed in a Ukrainian attack and the surviving crewmembers, took the unusual step of filing a war crimes complaint. According to Turkey Today, the filing was made in The Hague with the International Criminal Court, an intergovernmental organization established in 2002 to investigate and potentially prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The filing relates to the July 22 attack on the Turkish-flagged bulker Reyhan Sari (36,075 dwt), which was struck in the Black Sea near the Russian port of Novorossiysk. According to the complaint, seen by the Turkish media outlet Haber Denzde, a 54-year-old sailor working in the engine room, Savas Cakar, was killed. Several others among the 15 crewmembers were also injured in the attack. The ship, however, was able to proceed to Turkey.

The vessel, built in 2011, had been acquired by the Turkish company T&O Denizcilik in 2023. They report the ship had loaded coal in the Russian port of Taman and was transporting the cargo to Turkey when it was struck by an aerial drone.