Turkish Bulker Heading to Russia Breaks Down and Blocks the Dardanelles

Turkish authorities briefly suspended traffic in the business Dardanelles overnight as they worked to clear a bulker bound for Russia that had broken down. According to the reports, the bulker Pilatus Marie (56,632 dwt) was approaching an area known as the Nara turn near the Canakkale Strait portion of the waterway when it ran aground.

Built in 2011 and now registered in San Marino, the vessel reported an engine failure, which caused it to ground in the busy waterway. The ship had previously been cited in March for issues with its main and auxiliary engines during a port state inspection in Russia, which listed seven deficiencies. In January 2026, it was also cited for five deficiencies during an inspection in Turkey.

PILATUS MARINE isimli gemi, bal?k adamlar?m?z?n yapt??? kontrol sonras?nda, Çanakkale Gemi Trafik Hizmetleri Merkezimiz koordinasyonunda; k?lavuz kaptan?m?z?n refakatinde, KIYEM-1 Botumuz, KURTARMA-16 ve KURTARMA-19 Römorkörlerimizce bulundu?u yerden kurtar?larak yüzdürüldü. pic.twitter.com/G382us0D94 — KEGM (@kiyiemniyet) July 29, 2026

Traffic was suspended in the Dardanelles, and divers were sent to inspect the hull of the 190-meter (423-foot) vessel.

Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said two tugboats, a service vessel, and a Coast Guard command were dispatched. After confirming that the ship had not sustained significant damage in the grounding, the tugs were able to pull the ship free after about 12 hours.

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North-south traffic on the Dardanelles resumed after the vessel was cleared.



