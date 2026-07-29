U.S. Launches Heavy Wave of Strikes on Iran

On July 29, U.S. Central Command carried out a new round of airstrikes on Iranian positions in response to yesterday's missile attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan.

The latest target deck included command centers, drone and missile launch sites, coastal surveillance sites and "maritime capabilities." Drone footage provided by U.S. Central Command showed a series of strikes on small attack speedboats, like those typically used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

CENTCOM says it struck dozens of targets in a “heavy wave” of airstrikes on Iran overnight in response to yesterday's Iranian missile attacks on U.S. forces.



Newly released strike footage: pic.twitter.com/47V0nlAKFu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 30, 2026

B-1B bombers were captured on video departing an airbase in the UK, a sign of a heavier strike package. Anecdotally, strikes have been reported in Ahvaz, Shadeghan, Qeshm, Abadan, Bandar Abbas, Kish Island and Sirik, covering regions used for Iran's strikes on shipping.

Iranian state news agency Tasnim - now banned on social media platform X - reported that strikes hit a residential area on Qeshm, resulting in casualties.

Iran's retaliatory strikes appear to have so far been limited to five ballistic missiles launched at targets in Jordan. All were shot down, according to Jordanian authorities.

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The White House has reportedly been considering a heavier 10-14 day airstrike campaign designed by Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command. Axios previously reported that Cooper recommended a halt to the bombing because it had achieved the limits of its effectiveness; but Cooper has also prepared higher-intensity bombing options for the president to choose from, reports the Wall Street Journal. If selected, would mark a return to sustained full combat operations for the first time in months.

However, even this approach may not force Tehran to yield. Iran has weathered previous rounds of U.S. and allied air campaigns without sign of buckling; some strategists predict that ending the war will require either a negotiated settlement that accepts some of Iran's key terms, or a large-scale ground invasion - both politically hazardous choices for the White House.