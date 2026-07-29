South Africa Drydocks Largest Vessel in More than a Decade

As part of the ongoing efforts to modernize capabilities to support the maritime industry, South Africa’s Transnet National Port Authority has drydocked its largest vessel in more than a decade. The 73,180-dwt tanker Troy recently entered the historic Prince Edward Graving Dock in Durban for 10 days of scheduled maintenance.

The dry dock, which was commissioned in 1924, remains one of the largest in Africa and provides a critical capability for shipping in the region. The crude oil tanker Troy is 228 meters (748 feet) in length and has a breadth of 32.2 meters (105.6 feet). It will undergo its statutory inspections as DNV reports the tanker is due for its surveys by the end of July. In addition, it will undergo maintenance and repairs.

“This milestone demonstrates the continued capability of one of Africa's oldest and most strategic ship repair facilities, while reflecting the impact of ongoing investment in modernizing the Prince Edward Graving Dock. Recent infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of seven new capstans as part of TNPA's modernization initiative, have enhanced the dock's productivity and operational efficiency, enabling it to continue accommodating large commercial vessels,” reports Transnet.

Tanker became the largest vessel to enter the facility in at least a decade (Transnet)

The dry dock had been used by Safmarine and others in the past to dry-dock large vessels. In the late 1980s, it had performed emergency repairs on one of Safmarine’s largest containerships and continued to service large vessels into the early 2000s. In 2019, a project included the rehabilitation of the inner caisson and the addition of the capability to simultaneously dock two smaller vessels.

The South African operator reports it has invested approximately $12 million into the dry dock operations. Transnet says it is continuing to invest in its infrastructure, including plans for a new graving dock and ship lift. The goal is to expand the ship repair capacity.

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Transnet reported early in July that it was continuing to make progress on the overall enhancement of operations. It said ship turnaround times at the Port of Durban had been reduced to 74 hours, down from 103 hours two years ago. In 2026, it reports that the time has been further lowered to an average of 58 hours. Waiting time in the anchorage has also been reduced from 127 hours in 2023/2024 to the current level of 79 hours in 2025/2026. At the same time, there have been increases in the volumes of containers, liquid bulk, dry bulk, and break bulk handled at Durban.

The addition of new capabilities is well-timed as many vessels continue to divert around Africa instead of transiting the Red Sea.