Turkey Pledges Investigation into Movements of Damaged Shadow Tanker

Turkish and Bulgarian officials have met to discuss the case of the fire-damaged tanker Kairos, which drifted off the Bulgarian coast at the end of last week and required a rescue operation. Bulgaria wants to know what the intentions were for the tanker that had been damaged during an attack by Ukraine, while reports from Turkey say the Turkish authorities had also not been informed about the movements of the tanker.

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Bulgaria, Mehmet Uyanak, to discuss the situation and requested information about the tow of the tanker and its destination. Minister Karadjov presented detailed information on the movement of the tugboat Timur Bey from Turkish to Bulgarian territorial waters. The Bulgarian government contends the data clearly indicate a purposeful movement towards the Bulgarian coast, entry into Bulgarian territorial waters, and abandonment of the tanker six miles from the coastline.

The Turkish ambassador reported that the tow of the tanker had been arranged with a private Turkish company without the knowledge of the Turkish authorities. Ambassador Uyank reported that Turkish authorities have already started an investigation into the case and are committed to providing the Bulgarian authorities with full information.

Bulgaria says that after the tug released the tanker, it was told the tug was returning to Turkey. They were told the tug had “completed the task with the ship Kairos and is returning to the port of Ineada.” They are asking who ordered the tow and what the assigned task was.

Turkish law did not require notification of the operation, and according to the reports, Turkey was unaware of the operation before it commenced. On November 30, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport had said that the fire was extinguished aboard the vessel and that they were in discussions with the shipping company regarding towing the vessel. Turkey had removed all 25 crewmembers from the ship after the drone attack.

Early reports had suggested the vessel would be towed to Tuzla, Turkey. Later reports had said the vessel might be heading to another shipyard in the Black Sea. The salvage of the damaged tanker was the responsibility of the Chinese owners of the tanker.

The Kairos remains at anchor less than 1,000 yards from the Bulgarian town of Ahtopol. Bulgarian officials have reported that the ship was stable on one anchor and posed no immediate danger. However, at the owner's request, the Bulgarian Navy airlifted seven crewmembers from the ship to shore, leaving only three people aboard. Bulgaria also delivered supplies, including food, water, communications equipment, and a diesel generator and fuel to the ship. They report conditions aboard are difficult with no electricity or heat despite the winter weather.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport said moving the tanker would require a break in the weather, which has been complicating the rescue operation. They were in contact with the Chinese owners and had been discussing a plan for towing the Kairos. Reports had said the vessel might be moved to the anchorage near Burgas.

