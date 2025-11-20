Turkey Detains Officer After Poisoning Incident on Tanker



The chief officer working aboard a Turkish-owned tanker is being detained as the authorities investigate a poisoning incident. One crewmember was killed and two others remain in critical condition due to a buildup and release of toxic gases aboard the vessel, which was anchored in the Sea of Marmara.

The emergency call went out at approximately 1730 on November 19, reporting that one crewmember had collapsed, and two others were injured. The Turkish Coast Guard responded along with the maritime police and teams trained to handle chemicals and other toxic threats.

The tanker Swanlake was built in 2025 in China and was reported to be carrying a cargo of sunflower oil. The vessel is 8,338 dwt and has a crew of 13 Russians aboard.

Turkey’s Halt TV reports a crewmember reported to the bridge a dense gas coming from the vessel’s slop tank, but proceeded to either clean the tank or retrieve a hose from the tank. According to some reports, the crew had been cleaning the tanks after the cargo discharge, and the toxic gas was caused by a combination of the cleaning fluids and the wastewater accumulated in the slop tank.

Two additional crewmembers attempted to rescue the first crewmember who had collapsed. A third crewmember, using an oxygen tank, was able to remove the three crewmembers.

The authorities reported the first crewmember was deceased when they reached the vessel. The other two were rushed to a shoreside hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

Tests showed elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. Ammonia and other volatile organic gases were also present. According to the Turkish authorities, the leak came from the vessel’s heavily insulated cold tank after it had been emptied.

The authorities said they had arranged for the evacuation of the remaining crew from the vessel. The chief officer was being detained while the investigation proceeded into the circumstances of the poisoning.



Top photo of the Bosphorus by Moonik - CC BY-SA 3.0