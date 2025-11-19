Danwatch: Uniformed Overseers Appear on "Shadow Fleet" Tankers in Baltic

The steady flow of Russian "shadow fleet" tankers through the Baltic has unnerved authorities in Denmark for years, since the aging vessels transit through the Danish Straits en route to Primorsk and Ust-Luga. The straits are pilotage waters, narrow, congested and close to populated areas, and a grounding or collision could cause a billion-dollar spill. The concerns grew when a shadow fleet tanker was implicated in the launch of the drone attack on Copenhagen airport on September 22. Now, investigative outlet Danwatch has obtained unusual reports of Russian men in military uniforms aboard "shadow fleet" vessels, exercising authority and rebuffing ordinary requests from Danish pilots - a hint that the Russian government may be installing its own personnel aboard outlaw merchant tankers, which have become vital to Moscow's finances.

Danwatch received the tip from an accomplished maritime professional, Bjarne Caesar, who is an admiralty court judge in addition to his active role as a licensed marine pilot. Caesar told the outlet that shadow fleet vessels have men in uniform on deck; that pilots are treated with disdain on board, and the crews are uncooperative - an inversion of the deference and respect that pilots can normally expect; and that there is an overall atmosphere of intimidation in the wheelhouse, seemingly aimed at keeping the foreign crew in check.

Denmark's state pilotage agency, foreign minister, ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of public security all declined to comment on the matter when asked by Danwatch.

Other NATO member states have been reluctant to directly confront Russian interests in the shadow fleet. The head of Estonia's navy, Commodore Ivo Vark, told BBC that dozens of questionably-registered shadow fleet vessels pass by Estonia's waters each year - but rarely are they pursued for a flag state verification boarding.

"With the Russian presence next to our borders, the risk of escalation is too high to do it on a regular basis," Commodore Vark told BBC.

