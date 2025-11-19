Cargo Barge Damaged and Taking on Water North of Vancouver

A U.S.-bound cargo barge being towed by a U.S. tug reported that it was taking on water north of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, while traveling along the Inside Passage. Officials said that the vessels were moved into a more secure location and that the situation remains stable while the operators prepare to lighten the cargo load on the barge.

The Dunlap Towing Company tug Malolo reported on Tuesday morning, November 18, that the barge it was towing was taking on water and sitting low in the water. At the time, it was approximately 300 miles northwest of Vancouver near Bella Bella, B.C. It is in an area supervised by the Heiltsuk First Nation’s Marine Emergency Response Team.

The Malolo is a 50-year-old twin screw tug with 3,420 horsepower. It was towing a barge for Alaska Marine Lines, coming from Kodiak, Alaska, bound for Seattle, Washington. The company operates barges that are approximately 400 feet in length with a capacity of upwards of 17,000 tons of cargo. Photos show the barge carrying at least 300 containers, as well as several vehicles on top of the containers and boats on trailers.

The Heiltsuk response team was monitoring the barge and reports that a precautionary pollution control boom has been strung, although there are no reports of leaks or pollution so far. The barge was towed into one of the inlets to put it in a more sheltered position, and divers inspected the hull on Wednesday. A spokesperson from the Heiltuk First Nation told Canadian media that there is damage to the hull of the barge and speculated that the barge likely struck something. They reported that the barge, however, is stable and is not continuing to sink.

Alaska Marine Lines told the Canadian media that a second tug and barge had been set to location and the plan was to lighten the load on the barge. They expect that the two tugs with the barges will then proceed to Seattle. The operation could be challenged or delayed by forecasted high winds in the region this week.

The Canadian Coast Guard reports it is collaborating with the Heiltsuk Nation, Transport Canada, and the tug owner to ensure an appropriate response.

Alaska Marine Lines provides a vital cargo link between Alaska and Washington state. The company told the media that because the barge was southbound, it was not carrying groceries or supplies for Southeast Alaska, and there would be no disruption to the supply chain to the state.

