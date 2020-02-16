Trump Thanks Cambodia

Passengers disembark the Westerdam in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, February 14 (U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh) By The Maritime Executive 02-15-2020 04:21:45

U.S. President Donald Trump has thanked “beautiful” Cambodia for allowing the cruise ship Westerdam to disembark passengers at the port of Sihanoukville.

Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the @CarnivalCruise ship Westerdam into your port. The United States will remember your courtesy! @MickyArison — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Holland America Line has thanked the Trump administration for finding a resolution for the 1,455 guests and 802 crew on board. “President Trump and his State Department and National Security Council teams worked closely with Cambodian officials and were instrumental in Westerdam gaining access to the port,” said the line in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, 20 guests and crew who visited the medical center during this cruise were screened for coronavirus. All results came back negative from the Pasteur Laboratory in Phnom Penh.”

However, an 83-year-old woman from the vessel has since tested positive for coronavirus. Holland America Line said in a statement that the results are preliminary, and the line is waiting for secondary testing as confirmation.

Westerdam departed Hong Kong on February 1 on a 14-day cruise and was originally scheduled to call at ports in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. Despite not having any known cases of coronavirus on board, Westerdam was denied entry to several countries to end the cruise and allow guests to return home.