Trump Questions Need to Protect Persian Gulf Shipping

Multiple U.S. Navy vessels escort the reflagged Kuwaiti tanker Gas King, Operation Earnest Will, 1987 (USN)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-25 14:06:44

Questioning the longstanding American doctrine of using sea power to protect shipping lanes worldwide, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States does not "need to be there" for merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf.

"China gets 91% of its Oil from the [Strait of Hormuz], Japan 62%, & many other countries likewise. So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation. All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey," he wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning. "We don’t even need to be there in that the U.S. has just become (by far) the largest producer of Energy anywhere in the world!"

Trump's comments follow after two attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, one off Fujairah on May 12 and a second in the Iranian area of responsibility on June 13. The U.S. has released photographic evidence of Iranian movements after the time of the second attack and accuses Tehran of carrying out both incidents. Iran denies any involvement.

During previous conflicts in the Persian Gulf, the United States has occasionally provided naval escorts for merchant shipping to deter threats by regional actors, notably Iran. During the "Tanker War" - a series of attacks on merchant tankers perpetrated by both sides in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88 - then-President Ronald Reagan provided U.S. flag registry and naval escorts for 11 Kuwaiti tankers. At the time, the United States was highly dependent upon imports of Middle Eastern oil, but Reagan did not cite a material interest in the vessels' cargoes: rather, he emphasized a desire to protect American dominance on the high seas. "If we fail to [provide protection] simply because these ships previously flew the flag of another country, Kuwait, we would abdicate our role as a naval power," Reagan said. That effort - Operation Earnest Will - eventually saw 30 American warships deployed to the Persian Gulf and helped curtail Iranian attacks on shipping.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department said that it was launching a new maritime security initiative for the Persian Gulf region to counter the threat of Iranian attacks on shipping. This effort would be multilateral, according to a State Department official, and would entail both naval escorts and a system of ship-mounted security cameras for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The participants have not yet been named, but the official said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would seek the support of Saudi Arabia on Monday during a visit to Jeddah.

In an independent, previously-announced move, New Delhi has dispatched two warships to the Persian Gulf to provide security for Indian vessels in the region. In addition, the Indian Navy is providing embarked security teams for Indian tankers with small ship-riding squads consisting of one officer and two enlisted sailors each.