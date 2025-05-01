Three Crew Injured as Engine Room Incident Disables Maersk Containership

Maersk is confirming there was an incident aboard one of its containerships in the Atlantic on Monday, April 28, that injured three crewmembers and has left the ship drifting while teams work to identify “operational contingencies.” A spokesperson for Maersk said one crewmember is in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Bermuda while two others were treated for their injuries.

The Maersk Sana (102,861 dwt) departed Newark, New Jersey on April 26 bound for Singapore. Built in 2004, the vessel which has a capacity of 8,450 TEU is registered in Singapore and after operating for Maersk previously returned to the company in 2020.

The company spokesperson confirmed that the vessel experienced “machinery related issues in the main engine room,” while claims consultants WK Webster and W.E. Cox are both citing unconfirmed reports that the vessel experienced an engine explosion. The ship was approximately 354 nautical miles east of Bermuda.

Maersk reports another one of its vessels, Maersk Nomazwe (62,994 dwt) which had departed Algeciras on April 22 diverted to assist the stricken ship. One crewmember from the Maersk Sana received First Aid onboard the ship while the others were first moved to Maersk Nomazwe and on April 30 evacuated to Bermuda. One was them was treated and discharged while the other crewmember remained in the hospital.

They are confirming the vessel is currently drifting in the Atlantic off the coast of Bermuda. The AIS signal indicates the Maersk Nomazwe has resumed its voyage to Newark where it is due to arrive on May 3.