The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Articles of 2024

It has been an extremely eventful year for the maritime industry. At the end of 2024 it's a good time to look back at the most popular Maritime Executive articles of the year and catch up on the biggest stories that dominated the conversation. The continued actions of Iran and China, Russia's moves in the Crimea and Black Sea, and of course the allision of the containership Dali were prominent stories. The Houthis launched attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, killing sailors and sinking ships forcing the industry to divert around Africa. However, there were other stories from the eviction of the famed ocean liner s.s. United States from her long-time berth to the trials and tribulations of a cargo ship laden with ammonium nitrate as she sought a port of refuge.

We appreciate your interest and joining us in 2024 - and we are looking forward to seeing our loyal readers again in the year ahead.

The 10 stories that drew the most reader interest in 2024:

1) Russian Cargo Ship Hits Train Bridge Supplying Crimea

2) Report: North Korean Vessel Sank, Killing 90

3) $8 Million Yacht Capsizes Near Annapolis

4) Iconic Ocean Liner SS United States Ordered to Leave Berth by September

5) Video: Iran Launches Ballistic Missile From the Deck of a Container Ship

6) Baltimore Bridge's Weight is Pinning Container Ship Dali to the Bottom

7) Mystery as Cargo Ship Laden with Ammonium Nitrate is Now Underway

8) U.S. Special Ops Gunship Decimates Fishing Boats in South China Sea Test

9) China Quietly Annexes Northeast Corner of Gulf of Tonkin

10) For the First Time, US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drones Over Gulf of Aden