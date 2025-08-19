Towboat Hits Bridge On Colombia's Magdalena River



On Sunday morning, a large towboat hit a bridge over the Magdalena River at Barrancabermeja, a refinery town about 160 miles north of Bogota, Colombia.

At about 0615 hours, the towing vessel Ciudad de Medellin was operating near the Guillermo Gaviria Bridge, upriver from the Ecopetrol refinery. The river was rising due to heavy rains, and video from the scene shows that the current was running strong. While attempting a turn, the towboat had a hard allision with a bridge pier, resulting in extensive damage to the vessel. The top of the pilothouse was cut off as the towboat passed under the bridge.

No injuries were reported, and good Samaritans arrived swiftly to help the crew. Video footage from the immediate aftermath suggests that the towboat took on water and listed to starboard after the casualty. The vessel partially sank by the stern by the time salvors arrived.

Puente Guillermo Gaviria por poco se cae tras choque de remolcador en el río Magdalena, Barrancabermeja [Video] https://t.co/mqS1r4csem pic.twitter.com/YuQClfpfgs — Tu prensa digital (@Tuprensadigital) August 18, 2025

Local citizens have expressed concerns about the possibility of damage to the bridge, and civil engineers are examining it. For now, motor traffic continues as normal, according to local outlet Blu Radio.

The towboat appears to have been outside of the navigation channel, according to local fishermen; the causes are under investigation. The operating company is arranging for a salvage operation to remove the wreckage and ensure safety of navigation.

Ciudad de Medellin is a 2,000-horsepower towboat operated by Naviera Rio Grande. The workboat serves the Magdalena River market with movements of dry bulk and petroleum cargoes.