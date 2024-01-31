U.S. Navy Shoots Down Three Iranian Drones

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Carney shot down one Houthi ballistic missile and "three Iranian UAVs" at a position off Yemen, according to U.S. Central Command.

It marks a rare kinetic action against Iranian forces themselves, rather than their foreign proxies, like Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon's quasigovernment militia Hezbollah. Carney's action may be the most substantial published encounter between American and Iranian military units since the U.S. assassinated Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani in 2020.