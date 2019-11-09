The Future HMCS Margaret Brooke Transitioned to Barge for Launch

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-09 19:26:27

On November 8, 2019, the shipbuilders at Halifax Shipyard in Canada successfully transitioned the future HMCS Margaret Brooke from land-level onto a submersible barge for the vessel’s planned launch.

The barge carrying the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will be towed from Halifax Shipyard to a launch site in Bedford Basin, located off the shore of Rockingham. Once moored at the launch site, the barge will be submerged in a controlled manner over many hours and the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will float off.

Following the launch, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will be towed to Halifax Shipyard where our shipbuilders will continue working on the ship with completion planned for later next year.

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is the second of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) the shipbuilders at Halifax Shipyard are building for the Royal Canadian Navy as part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. The lead ship, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, will be delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy in summer 2019. Steel cutting for the third AOPS, the future HMCS Max Bernays, started in December 2018, and construction of the fourth AOPS, the future HMCS William Hall, officially started in May 2019.