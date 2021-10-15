Testing to Begin on the Tallest, Most Power Wind Turbine to Date

Testing on what is expected to become once installed the tallest and most powerful offshore wind turbine in the world is due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Developed by Vestas, the V236-15 MW will stand over 900 feet with a production output of 80 GWh/year. It is likely to however become a stepping stone with plans for 16 MW wind turbines having already been announced.

Vestas has decided to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark. The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in the second half of 2022 and its first kWh is planned for the fourth quarter of that year. The prototype will be installed onshore to facilitate easy access for testing before installation, and the main prototype components will have already undergone thorough testing and verification at Vestas’ and our partners’ test facilities. During the initial period of operations, Vestas will collect data needed to obtain a Type Certificate, which is a key step in reaching production of the turbine in 2024.

The prototype development work has already progressed across Vestas’ R&D and production sites in Denmark. The blade molds have been developed at Vestas’ blade factory in Lem and the 380-foot prototype blades will begin manufacturing later this year at Vestas’ offshore blade factory in Nakskov. The nacelle will be developed and assembled at the offshore nacelle factory in Lindø port of Odense. All large components will be preassembled and transported to Østerild, where the installation will take place.

With a swept area exceeding 43,000 m2, the V236-15.0 MW is on track to become the next step in the growth of offshore wind power generation. Producing around 80 GWh/year, it will generate enough power for around 20,000 households and displace more than 38,000 tons of CO2. According to Vestas, the V235-15.0 MW is designed to be part of larger installations reducing the number of turbines at the park level.

Launched in February 2021, Vestas reports that the new turbine has its first pre-selected tenderer status with the 900 MW He Dreiht project in Germany.

The turbine, however, made be a stepping stone as wind turbines continue to grow in size. Several manufacturers have discussed 16MW turbines or larger. Chinese wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy in August 2021 announced plans for the first 16MW unit which they said would also be available as a prototype in 2022.

