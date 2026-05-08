Technology is Making the Pacific's Drug Highway Harder to Detect

In the global narcotics trade, transnational criminal networks are consolidating their hold on the Pacific drug highway. Technology is enabling these networks to adapt and refine tactics to evade detection in the region, resulting in a trafficking system that is distributed and resilient. The approach is less about the protection of individual shipments than ensuring the redundancy of the system as a whole.

The repeated discovery of “narco-subs” in Pacific waters is an example of this evolution. These semi-submersible vessels have been discovered in Solomon Islands, Tonga and Fiji in the past two years – a shift in deploying capabilities once confined to Eastern Pacific cocaine routes. The use of these boats for drug smuggling to Australia and New Zealand via a route exceeding 6,500 kilometres is challenging for the island nations of the Pacific, where surveillance coverage is uneven and interdiction capacity remains limited.

Semi-submersibles might represent the most visible form of innovation, but the more consequential development lies in the widespread adoption of low-profile vessels, particularly the very slender vessel (VSV). These craft achieve stealth not through submersion, but through hydrodynamic efficiency. Long, narrow hulls – often exceeding 15 metres in length while remaining under two metres in beam – allow them to cut through waves with minimal wake and reduced visual signature. By the mid-2020s, VSVs had become the dominant trafficking platform along established cocaine routes. They are cheaper to construct, faster to deploy, and capable of maintaining speeds that complicate interception even when detected.

In the Pacific, these characteristics are amplified. Limited radar coverage beyond coastal areas, constrained maritime patrol capacity, and vast exclusive economic zones create conditions in which these vessels can operate with relative freedom. These conditions enable rendezvous operations at sea, staggered transfers (known as drip-feeding), and distributed delivery models. This results in a system designed to exploit the absence of persistent surveillance, rapid response capability, and integrated maritime awareness.

The innovation of criminal networks has gone further. Autonomous trafficking systems – uncrewed surface and sub-surface vessels, often described as “narco-drones” – are being used in other regions, and the Pacific is unlikely to remain insulated from this trend. Narco-drones reduce legal exposure and complicate questions of attribution, particularly when vessels traverse multiple jurisdictions. Even when intercepted, the absence of a human operator introduces ambiguity into both investigation and prosecution.

For Pacific states, narco-drones present a dual challenge. The detection and analysis of such systems requires technical capabilities that are often limited or externally dependent. Existing legal frameworks are not equipped to address autonomous conveyances operating across maritime boundaries. As these drone technologies become cheaper, they will be more accessible.

Innovation at sea is increasingly complemented by developments in other domains. Aerial drones, while limited in payload, are being used to support trafficking operations through surveillance, coordination, and short-range delivery. These capabilities are particularly relevant in the Pacific. This allows traffickers to maintain distance from shore, reducing exposure while enabling precise transfers between vessels and collaborators on land. The significance lies less in the scale of these operations than in what they represent: the emergence of a multi-domain trafficking architecture in which maritime, aerial, and digital systems are integrated into a cohesive operational model.

Beneath these physical systems sits a less visible but equally critical layer of infrastructure. Encrypted communications platforms have become central to the coordination of transnational trafficking networks. They allow geographically dispersed actors to operate with a high degree of security, limiting the effectiveness of traditional interception methods. At the same time, cryptocurrencies are reshaping how the profits of crime are moved and concealed. Digital assets enable cross-border transfers that bypass conventional financial systems, complicating efforts to trace and disrupt illicit flows.

In the Pacific, where regulatory frameworks remain uneven, these gaps create additional vulnerabilities. Trafficking networks can operate across vast distances with coherence, while remaining locally opaque.

Taken together, these developments point to a widening asymmetry between criminal innovation and enforcement response. Trafficking networks are increasingly defined by adaptability. They distribute risk across platforms, routes, and jurisdictions, ensuring that disruption in one area does not compromise the system as a whole. By contrast, responses can be constrained by resources, legal frameworks, and the challenges of coordinating across maritime boundaries. Existing systems are not configured to respond to a threat that is simultaneously technological, transnational, and decentralised.

As technologies evolve and tactics adapt, the Pacific is being increasingly integrated within the global narcotics economy rather than as a peripheral transit zone. Drug trafficking in the Pacific is becoming more sophisticated, technologically enabled, and structurally embedded.

Responding to this evolution demands a recalibration of strategy that integrates maritime domain awareness, legal reform, technological capability, and regional cooperation. The risk is that the gap between innovation and response continues to widen enabling trafficking networks to consolidate their position across the Pacific. This is a challenge the region can only counter through enhanced intelligence sharing, localised and hybrid initiatives which close the gap between community watch and national law enforcement, and the technological resources and capabilities of partners such as Australia and New Zealand.

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Jose Sousa-Santos is an Associate Professor (prac) and head of the Pacific Regional Security Hub, Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, University of Canterbury. His area of expertise and research is transnational crime, security, and non-state actors in the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia.

This article appears courtesy of The Lowy Interpreter and may be found in its original form here.