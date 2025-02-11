Tanker in Russian Oil Trade Involved in Bunkering Spill off Turkey



An Indian-managed crude oil tanker that has been transporting Russian oil was involved in a bunkering accident today near Istanbul. Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) reports its teams are cleaning the surface waters.

The tanker named Jag, was in the Ahirkapi Anchorage near Istanbul when the incident occurred. KEGM did not report how much oil was spilled but reported that it dispatched vessels in response. Two Turkish rescue boats, KEGM-3 and KEGM-4 were at the scene of the spill along with a tugboat and an environmental barge.

AIS signals show the Jag had been holding off Turkey. It was bunkering with the vessel Gokdeniz alongside according to the pictures released online.

Built in 2005, Jag has passed through multiple owners and managers operating with this identity and registered in Liberia since 2023. Its current manager is listed in the databases as Rhine Marine Services based in India. The vessel is 70,400 dwt.

The tanker is reported to have made several calls in Russia. Last October, it took a cargo from Primorsk in Russia to Brazil’s Paranagua port.

The tanker has a spotty history with its last listed inspection as 2023. At the time, it was in Aqaba, Jordan, and listed with 12 deficiencies which resulted in a two-day detention. The emergency generator was reported as not operating while the fire doors, the main, and auxiliary engines were listed as “not as required.” It was also cited for a lack of cleanliness in the engine room and oily mixtures. The ships three prior inspections were all in Russia and each also found a few deficiencies.

No additional details were released by KEGM on today’s incident. The vessel’s AIS signal shows it remains at the anchorage off Istanbul.