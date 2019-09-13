Tanker Catches Fire at Sture Oil Terminal

The Sture terminal's tugs respond to the incident aboard the Dubai Harmony (Redningsselskapet)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-13 22:49:54

On Friday, a fire broke out aboard the tanker Dubai Harmony at Equinor's Sture oil terminal outside Bergen, Norway, forcing the evacuation of about 80 people.

The fire broke out in the ship's engine room at about 1100 hours Friday, and about 20 first responders joined the effort to extinguish it. Firefighters succeeded in putting it out at 1310 hours, and crews stood down at 1630, officials told Bergens Tidende.

Equinor said that 102 people were on site at the terminal at the time the fire broke out, along with 23 crew aboard the vessel. Those not involved in emergency response were evacuated.

The vessel had arrived at the terminal in ballast on Friday morning, and she had only 40 cubic meters of oil aboard at the time of the fire.

Equinor said that production at the Sture terminal - which receives oil from the firm's Oseberg, Grane, Edvard Grieg and Svalin fields - was not affected by the incident.

Police have interviewed the vessel's crew, and an investigation into the cause of the casualty is ongoing. As of Friday night she was still moored at the terminal.

The Sture terminal was last in the news last November, when a departing tanker collided with the Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad. Despite damage control efforts, the Ingstad sank, and she was ultimately declared a total loss.