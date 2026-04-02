Taiwan Accuses Salvage Barge of Damaging Subsea Cable

Taiwanese officials suspect that a Chinese salvage barge damaged a subsea cable off the coast of the Matsu Islands while recovering a grounded fishing vessel. The allegation carries national security implications: Chinese vessels have been accused of tampering with Taiwan's subsea cables before, and defense officials have concerns about China's abilities to target critical infrastructure with deniable methods, like dragging anchor.

Last month, the barge Hai Hong Gong 66 was contracted to remove the Chinese fishing vessel Min Lian Yu 63896, which had been abandoned at sea and had drifted aground at Dongyin, a tiny island community located less than 30 nautical miles from the Chinese mainland. Taiwan's Matsu Islands are in close proximity to Chinese shores, and are a frequent flash point for encounters between the two nations' authorities.

The appointed salvors compiled a response plan, including cable locations, and began work on removing the fishing boat on Monday. Early the same day, the operator of the subsea telecom cable connecting Dongyin to Beigan contacted the Coast Guard and reported that the Taiwan-Matsu Subsea Cable 3 had partially broken. The Taiwan Coast Guard halted the salvage and began an investigation; 11 crewmembers were detained and the captain was taken to shore for questioning. The agency has now forwarded its findings to the local prosecutor's office for further follow-up.

The telecom line was partially cut, but part remains intact and the telecom connection remains in service, Taiwan's digital affairs agency told media. The agency has contracted with a cable ship operator to conduct a complete repair.

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Cable-damage cases are taken seriously in Taiwan, where the authorities have concerns about the possibility of covert Chinese sabotage operations. This week, a Taiwanese court sentenced a Chinese captain for his role in damaging a subsea telecom cable in 2025. The master of the aging freighter Hong Tai 58 allegedly ordered the crew to drop anchor in a marked cable zone; the ship then navigated in a zigzag pattern, dragging anchor and severing the cable Tai-Peng 3. A Taiwanese court found him guilty of intentionally damaging the cable, and sentenced him to three years in prison and $560,000 in restitution for the cable operator.

Top image: Submarine Cable Map / CC BY SA 4.0