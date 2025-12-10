Svitzer to Build Next-Generation Electric Tugs in India



Svitzer confirmed that it has entered into a shipbuilding order with India’s Cochin Shipyard to build at least four next-generation electric tugs. The shipyard labeled the financial value of the order as “significant,” while it is noted as a critical step in the “Made in India” maritime vision, which calls for the country to become a leading international shipbuilder.

The companies had previously announced in October a letter of intent and now report the order has been finalized for four TRAnsverse 2600e tugs built to Svitzer’s design. The company, which is owned by AP Moller Holdings, also has an option for four additional tugs while saying further vessels may follow in line with Svitzer’s fleet renewal plans and customer demand.

Svitzer reports the tugs will be for international deployment and in keeping with plans to advance its operations worldwide. The company is pursuing a fleet renewal strategy.

The new tugs are electric versions of a design already deployed by the company. It calls them the “most advanced and efficient tugs,” highlighting that the design can operate in complex and close-quarter operating situations, with all ship types and sizes. They can also operate in challenging weather and tidal conditions. Cochin reports they will have 70-ton bollard pull capacity.

Rendering of Svitzer TRAnsverse 2600e (26m electric TRAnsverse tug)

The tugs use a patented double-ended hull and in-line propulsion with omni-directional thrust. Svitzer says this design expands the operating envelope in towage by up to 50 percent. The new vessels will feature battery-electric propulsion.

Cochin Shipyard reports delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence in late 2027. It will continue into early 2028, subject Svitzer says to detailed design, yard scheduling, and regulatory approvals.

The order follows news that CMA CGM intends to build containerships in India. Other major carriers are also reported to be exploring opportunities in India, while South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced an agreement to explore building a shipyard in southeast India.

