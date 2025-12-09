Tanker Operator Quits Russian Trade After Suspected Ukrainian Strike

After one of its vessels was hit and damaged in a suspected Ukrainian attack, Turkish tanker owner Besiktas Shipping has decided to quit all trade with Russia. The business decision suggests that Ukraine's covert and overt strikes have created a strong perception of ongoing risk to Russia-linked energy shipping, and not just in the Black Sea.

On the night of November 27-28, the Besiktas-owned tanker Mersin was at anchor off the coast of Senegal when flooding occurred in the engine room. The Senegalese Navy responded to the scene and the crew were all safely rescued, but photos showed the tanker's stern riding low in the water. Besiktas later reported that Mersin had been struck by four "external explosions."

AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows that the vessel had previously called at multiple Russian ports in the Black Sea, including some as recent as August. The attack on the Mersin occurred at almost the same time as the Ukrainian drone boat strikes on two tankers in the Black Sea, the Kairos and the Virat. Both are known "shadow fleet" vessels with opaque ownership and ties to the Russian energy trade, and Ukraine claimed responsibility for strikes on both vessels - but not the strike on the Mersin.

In a statement, Besiktas said that it has not violated any international sanctions, and said that it has maintained "full compliance with the G7/EU price cap mechanism and all relevant trade restrictions." In the same message, without naming Ukraine directly, the company said that regional security risks have grown too high to continue trading to Russia.

"We have decided to cease all shipping operations involving Russian interests," Besiktas said in a brief update on its site. "After a thorough assessment, we have concluded that the risks posed to our vessels and crew have become untenable."

Besiktas Shipping has been in the tanker business for six decades, and it also manages dry bulk vessels. It has about three dozen ships under management, primarily product tankers. Two of these vessels - Esentepe and Kocatepe - were previously sanctioned by the government of Ukraine for alleged involvement in deceptive shipping practices with Russian cargoes.