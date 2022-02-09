Superyacht Emerald Azzurra Handed Over by Vietnamese Shipyard

Emerald Azzurra preparing to depart Vietnam (Emerald Cruises)

The new luxury, yacht-style cruise ship Emerald Azzurra completed construction and was delivered to her owners, Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group. The unique, 100-passenger ship is designed to combine the amenities of cruising with the luxuries of a private yacht, prompting the company to call the ship a superyacht.

Built at Vietnam’s Ha Long Shipyard the vessel departed on its delivery voyage on February 8 to Aqaba, Jordan where it is scheduled to board passengers for its inaugural sailing on March 11. The Emerald Azzurra is the first of two ocean-going cruise ships being built for Emerald, which operates eight river cruise ships in Europe and one on the Mekong, as well as a chartered river ship sailing the Russian waterways.

“Today marks a major moment for our team at Emerald Cruises as the first in our fleet of ocean-going superyachts takes a giant step towards completion,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group. “This yacht represents the next generation of yacht cruising, taking guests to new destinations with on board luxury amenities that are unlike any other small-ship experience.”

A first for yacht cruising, Emerald Azzurra features a broad range of amenities. Passengers are accommodated in 50 suites with more than 88 percent of them featuring balconies, and more space per guest than similar vessels of her size. The yacht also features an infrared sauna, large infinity pool, spa, gym, and marina platform, with SEABOBs, paddleboards, and snorkeling equipment. A fleet of electronic bikes is also available on board for trips in ports.

Emerald Azzurra and her sister ship combine the luxuries of a yacht with a cruise ship (Emerald Cruises)

The vessel which measures approximately 361 feet in length also offers passengers a sky deck bar and observation area, cafe by the pool, and a restaurant for a total of three dining locations. It will be staffed by a crew of 64. It also carries three tenders stored in a garage and a Zodiac for shore landings.

She is unique as the first luxury cruise ship to be built in Vietnam. Ha Long Shipbuilding Company was contracted to build the hull and fit all machinery for Emerald Azzurra, with all interior fitting out being directly managed by the Emerald Cruises project team. The first steel for the vessel was cut in December 2019 and she was launched in December 2020.

After its inaugural sailing, the Emerald Azzurra will transit the Suez Canal to embark on a series of sailings in the Mediterranean and along the Adriatic coast over the summer before returning to the Red Sea next winter. Her sister ship, Emerald Sakara, is scheduled for delivery in February 2023 and will sail to the Seychelles, Black Sea, and the Middle East.