Suez Canal Responds as Chinese Heavy Lift Vessel Grounds

The Suez Canal Authority is highlighting its quick response to a grounding incident on Friday, June 20, as a Chinese heavy lift vessel malfunctioned during the transit. The grounding came as the authority is trying to attract more vessels back to the route, highlighting the transit of large CMA CGM container vessels.

The Red Zed I (51,969b dwt) was in the southbound convoy on Friday when the Suez Canal Authority reported the vessel experienced a “sudden steering failure.” Built in 2015, the vessel, which is registered in Liberia and managed by COSCO Shipping, was not loaded during the transit. It is 712 feet (217 meters) in length and was traveling from the Netherlands to Sudan.

The vessel began to veer out of the lane at the 45 kilometer marker, which is near one of the cross-channel ferry stations at El-Qantara. The authority reports the pilot was working to control the vessel and direct it, and was able to prevent a direct collision with the ferry terminal. The vessel had a parallel collision running along the terminal before grounding.

The El-Qantara Navigational Control Station identified that the vessel was in distress and issued warnings. The terminal crew was able to evacuate the passengers before the Red Zed I reached the terminal. There were no injuries when the vessel struck the terminal and grounded.

Three tugs from the Suez Canal Authority responded, Misr Al Gadeeda, Mosaed 4, and Suez 1. They were able to secure the grounded vessel while the crew made repairs to the steering system. After about an hour, they were able to pull the grounded vessel back into the middle of the channel and escorted it into Great Bitter Lakes, where it is anchored for repairs. The vessel suffered a small hole in its bow above the waterline.

CMA CGM's containerships are returning to Suez Canal routes (SCA)

The authority is emphasizing its efficient response, working to ensure the incident did not overshadow the transit of the CMA CGM Jules Verne (16,000 TEU), which was in the southbound convoy and one of the first large containerships to return to the Suez Canal since March 2024. CMA CGM has resumed additional transits, including the CMA CGM Adonis (15,000 TEU), which was northbound. Last week, at least three other large CMA CGM vessels also made the Suez Canal transit.

The authority established a 15 percent discount on transit fees for all vessels over 130,000 net tons. They have completed the first month of the three-month promotion, which was created after the U.S. agreement with the Houthis, but now is in question as the Houthis are again threatening shipping after the U.S. attack on Iran on Saturday night.