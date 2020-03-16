Stena Line Cuts 950 Jobs

Ferry company Stena Line has announced 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden as a result of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to the travel restrictions imposed by several countries, Stena Line has, like many other companies within the travel industry, seen a drastic decline in travel bookings. Recent passenger traffic to Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Germany and Latvia has largely stopped.

Stena Line stopped operating its Oslo - Frederikshavn route on March 14 until further notice. At present, it is estimated that passenger operations will not recover before the peak season in summer.

The planned job redundancies at Stena Line Scandinavia concern positions onboard nine Swedish flagged vessels as well as positions in the two sister companies Stena Line Travel Group and Retail & Food Services.

“Due to the current situation we are facing, we have no choice but to adjust our operations and our costs to limit the drop in demand and secure the continuity of our freight operations,” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

Stena Line is currently evaluating its operations in all regions, and there may be further job cuts or changes to its timetables.

Ferry company DFDS has also indicated that it's crews may be affected. DFDS has ceased sailings between Copenhagen and Oslo as of March 14, and said in a statement: “Unfortunately, with the temporary route closure, we will not be able to avoid that it impacts the crews on board.”

“We are very sorry. We have skilled and dedicated crews who have made a fantastic effort to ensure that the route has been able to continue until now, and that our guests have been able to enjoy a good travel experience, even under the very difficult conditions they have worked under during the past weeks and months,” says Anne-Christine Ahrenkiel, Chief People Officer at DFDS.

“For the sake of the customers, we needed to inform about this as soon as possible, so that they have the opportunity to change their travel plans. Unfortunately, this means that we have not yet had the opportunity to disclose what this exactly means for the individual employee. We are now in contact with the professional organizations to find the best possible solutions to the difficult situation, and we will of course inform the affected staff as soon as we are ready, ”she says.